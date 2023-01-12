Singapore's junior public sector doctors get up to 13% bump in starting salaries

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has raised the starting pay for public sector junior doctors and will introduce a new allowance for doing weekend rounds in hospitals.

From Jan 1, house officers - provisionally registered doctors still under training and supervision by their seniors – and first-year medical officers (MOs) can expect a 7 to 13 per cent increase in their starting salaries, said MOH on Thursday (Jan 12).

Public sector in-service MOs up to post-graduate year 6, and dental officers up to post-graduate year 4, can expect salary adjustments based on their years in service and bond period, the ministry added.

According to jobs platform Indeed, house officers and MOs employed by MOH Holdings (MOHH) - the holding company of Singapore’s public healthcare clusters - take home average monthly salaries of around S$5,000 to S$6000.

From Feb 1, all doctors and dental officers will also receive an allowance for weekend rounds in hospitals, ranging from S$160 to S$275 depending on seniority.

Emergency department and night float allowance rates for all MOHH doctors will also be revised from Feb 1.

They have been adjusted to range from S$150 to S$940 depending on shift and doctors’ seniority, said MOH in response to queries from CNA.

Night float refers to doctors working night shifts for consecutive days, without working during the daytime.

This follows a review in 2022 where allowance rates for full calls - where doctors could work for more than 24 hours at a time - and half calls - where shifts are extended by five to six hours - were revised and updated, said MOH.

The salaries of selected groups of doctors and dentists were last enhanced in 2019.

“The Ministry of Health, together with MOHH and the public healthcare clusters, regularly review and ensure that the salaries of doctors and dental officers in the public healthcare system are competitive,” said MOH on Thursday.

For public healthcare nurses, their base salaries were raised by between 5 per cent and 14 per cent in July 2022 following a review of their remuneration in 2021.

More than 25,000 nurses also received a special payment of between 1.7 and 2.1 months of their base salary, as part of efforts to attract and retain nursing talent.