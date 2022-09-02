MOH to provide additional support for cancer patients affected by changes to treatment claim policies

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Sep 2) additional transitional support for cancer patients who are affected by changes to treatment claim policies that took effect on Thursday.

In August last year, MOH announced changes to the MediShield Life, MediSave and Integrated Shield Plan (IP) coverage, as well as established a Cancer Drug List (CDL).

Under the changes, which took effect on Thursday, only treatments that are listed on the CDL are covered under MediShield Life and MediSave. IP coverage will also be adjusted from Apr 1, 2023, upon policy purchase or renewal.

Cancer drug spending grew 20 per cent per year from 2016 to 2019, said MOH, adding that this was "not sustainable". The changes were made to address this issue.

MOH has also extended drug subsidies through the Medication Assistance Fund to more Singapore residents at public healthcare institutions. This will help improve the affordability of clinically and cost-effective cancer drugs, it said.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of cancer treatments approved by the Health Sciences Authority are on the CDL. This will continue to expand as the ministry continues to engage drug companies and as new clinical evidence emerges.

SUPPORT DURING TRANSITION PERIOD

Patients in public and private healthcare institutions who started treatments that are not on the CDL, or are on the CDL but not subsidised before Sep 1, may find themselves affected by the policy change, said MOH.

Out-of-pocket expenses may go up, until the drugs are included or subsidised on the CDL.

"We will provide additional support for this group of patients during this transition period so that their ongoing course of treatment is not disrupted," said MOH.

Patients with IPs that currently cover their treatments will not see any change to their coverage from Sep 1, as the changes to IPs will only kick in on their policy renewal date from Apr 1 next year.

Additionally, all IP insurers have committed to providing support during this transitional period to policyholders undergoing cancer drug treatments beyond Apr 1, 2023.

Patients with MediShield Life only will receive additional financial support for their current course of treatment.

"Generally, they will not need to pay more cash as compared to before," said MOH, adding that patients may approach their respective public healthcare institutions for more details.

Those who are receiving private care and need further financial assistance may also request to be directly referred to subsidised specialist care at public healthcare institutions, where their treatment plan will be reviewed and they can apply for additional financial support.