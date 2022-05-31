Another 2 children with acute hepatitis identified, illness developed last year: MOH

SINGAPORE: A retrospective investigation by the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed another two cases of acute hepatitis of unknown cause - a three-year-old and an eight-year-old who developed the illness in October and November 2021 respectively.

Laboratory testing determined that these two cases are negative for the common hepatitis viruses.

Both children did not have a history of COVID-19 prior to their acute hepatitis, and continue to be under regular follow-up, said MOH.

Additionally, in an update of the case of a 10-month-old infant who was found to have acute hepatitis last month, MOH said that baby boy has been discharged and is currently well.

The cause of the hepatitis - also known as liver inflammation - "remains indeterminate".

On Apr 25, the baby was admitted for further investigations at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital Emergency Department. The health ministry was notified of case four days later.

Following a World Health Organization (WHO) alert of cases of acute hepatitis of unknown cause in young children, MOH took measures to determine if the boy's case was similar to those seen across the world.

All hospitals with paediatric services were asked to review their patient records for those who have a similar presentation to the cases reported by WHO, MOH said.

This was when the three-year old and eight-year old were identified.