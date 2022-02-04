MOH conducting investigation of 103-year-old woman erroneously given 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a "thorough investigation" of a 103-year-old woman who was erroneously given fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said on Friday (Feb 4).

The woman, a resident at ECON Healthcare – Chai Chee Nursing Home, was given the fourth dose by a mobile vaccination team from PanCare Medical Clinic in December. She died the following month.

“The resident had previously received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and was erroneously given a fourth shot on Dec 13, 2021,” MOH said.

“On Dec 16, 2021, the resident was admitted to Changi General Hospital for pneumonia and hyponatremia, and subsequently also diagnosed to have suffered a stroke.”

She died on Jan 10.

“Her death was reported to the coroner, who ordered an autopsy to be conducted. The autopsy found that the main cause of death was pneumonia, with other contributing factors being cerebral infarction (or stroke) and coronary artery disease, which are natural disease processes common in seniors.

“The coroner has not determined whether these causes of death were linked to the vaccination,” MOH said.

The ministry said it “takes a serious view of this incident and is carrying out a thorough investigation”. Investigations are expected to conclude in February.