Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

People walking in pairs in Holland Village on Aug 10, 2021, as dining-in at food and beverage outlets resumes for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

14 Aug 2021 05:13PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 05:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 14), including 17 with no links to previous cases. 

Twenty-nine infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 11 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. 

Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There was also one imported case, who was detected and isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore. 

COVID-19 'VACCINATE OR REGULAR TEST' REGIME EXPANDED

Workers in shopping malls and supermarkets as well as taxi and private hire drivers will be included in Singapore's COVID-19 "vaccinate or regular test" regime when it starts on Oct 1, said MOH on Friday. 

The regime requires unvaccinated individuals in some workplace settings to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week using antigen rapid tests.

Last mile delivery workers, driving school and private driving instructors as well as public transport frontline staff will also be included in the regime, which was first announced last week

MOH also said that Singapore will open up vaccinations to groups of short-term pass holders who are in the country for "long periods of time".

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,119 COVID-19 cases.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/ad

Related Topics

COVID-19 MOH coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us