57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 14), including 17 with no links to previous cases.
Twenty-nine infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 11 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There was also one imported case, who was detected and isolated upon arrival.
In total, Singapore reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
COVID-19 'VACCINATE OR REGULAR TEST' REGIME EXPANDED
Workers in shopping malls and supermarkets as well as taxi and private hire drivers will be included in Singapore's COVID-19 "vaccinate or regular test" regime when it starts on Oct 1, said MOH on Friday.
The regime requires unvaccinated individuals in some workplace settings to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week using antigen rapid tests.
Last mile delivery workers, driving school and private driving instructors as well as public transport frontline staff will also be included in the regime, which was first announced last week.
MOH also said that Singapore will open up vaccinations to groups of short-term pass holders who are in the country for "long periods of time".
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,119 COVID-19 cases.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram