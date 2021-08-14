57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 14), including 17 with no links to previous cases.

Twenty-nine infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 11 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There was also one imported case, who was detected and isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.