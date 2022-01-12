882 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 797 Omicron infections confirmed

Wednesday's case count was up from the 846 infections reported on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 486 are locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 797 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Wednesday, comprising 284 imported cases and 513 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.