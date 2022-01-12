882 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 797 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 882 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 12), including 396 imported infections.
There was one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 839, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Wednesday's case count was up from the 846 infections reported on Tuesday.
Among the new cases, 486 are locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 797 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Wednesday, comprising 284 imported cases and 513 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
The weekly infection growth rate on Wednesday is 1.60, down from Tuesday's 1.71.
A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 288,125 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 167 patients in hospital, with 13 requiring oxygen supplementation. 11 patients are in the intensive care unit.
MOH did not provide a figure for the ICU utilisation rate, which was reported on Monday to be 51.1 per cent.
As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 48 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
