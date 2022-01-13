960 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 549 Omicron infections confirmed

Thursday's case count was up from the 882 infections reported on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 481 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 549 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 183 imported cases and 366 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.