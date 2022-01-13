960 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 549 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 960 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jan 13), including 479 imported infections.
There were no fatalities. The country's death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 839, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Thursday's case count was up from the 882 infections reported on Wednesday.
Among the new cases, 481 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 549 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 183 imported cases and 366 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
The weekly infection growth rate on Thursday is 1.43, down from Wednesday's 1.60.
A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 289,085 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 172 patients in hospital, with 14 requiring oxygen supplementation. Nine patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 49 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
