945 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 832 Omicron infections confirmed

Friday’s case count was down from the 960 infections reported on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 582 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 832 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Friday, comprising 289 imported cases and 543 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.