945 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 832 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 945 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jan 14), including 363 imported infections.
There was one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 840, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Friday’s case count was down from the 960 infections reported on Thursday.
Among the new cases, 582 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 832 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Friday, comprising 289 imported cases and 543 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
The weekly infection growth rate on Friday was 1.38, down from Thursday’s 1.43.
A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 290,030 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There were 185 patients in hospital, with 8 requiring oxygen supplementation. Eleven patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Thursday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 50 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
