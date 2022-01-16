863 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 675 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 863 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 16), including 363 imported infections.
There were no fatalities, and the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 843 according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Sunday’s case count was down from the 956 reported on Saturday.
Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 500 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 675 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Sunday, comprising 253 imported cases and 422 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
The weekly infection growth rate on Sunday was 1.49, up from Saturday's 1.47. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 291,849 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There were 196 patients in hospital, with 8 requiring oxygen supplementation. Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Saturday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 51 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
