Visits to hospital wards, residential care homes to remain suspended until Nov 21 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Visits to hospital wards and residential care homes will remain suspended until Nov 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Oct 21).

“This will protect healthcare capacity and vulnerable seniors during this period when COVID-19 cases in the community are rising,” MOH said in a media release.

Visits to hospital wards had previously been suspended until Oct 23, while visits to residential care homes had been halted until Oct 24.

“In the past two weeks, the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community has increased COVID-19 admissions to the hospitals,” MOH said.

“There were also several new COVID-19 clusters amongst patients and residents in the hospitals and residential care homes.”

Selected patient groups are still allowed to have visitors on a case-by-case basis. These include patients who are in critical condition, patients who are children, and birthing or post-partum mothers.

All visitors to hospital wards during this period will need to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) result obtained within the last 24 hours of each visit, as administered or supervised by MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers.

The ministry added that booster vaccinations have been ramped up for healthcare workers and seniors, including those living in residential care homes.