Singapore reports 4,248 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who are critically ill in the ICU per 100,000-population are at 0.5, while non-fully vaccinated cases are at 4.4.

In the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died are 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000-population respectively.

Among seniors aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU are 2.1 and 35.0 respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.3 and 8.8 respectively.

As of Thursday, 84 per cent of people in Singapore have received the full regimen or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 85 per cent have received at least one dose and 14 per cent have received their booster shots.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

MOH said it is closely monitoring five active clusters.

Five new cases were added to the cluster at PCF Sparkletots at Whampoa Block 85 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections linked to the cluster to 17. Majority of the cases involved students, with six cases being household contacts of the students.

The cluster at the Institute of Mental Health grew to 221 infections, with 16 new cases added on Friday. The majority of the cases involved patients, with 14 staff members infected. It is currently the largest cluster on the list.

Clusters at Maple Bear Loyang, NTUC Health Senior Day Care (Taman Jurong) and Banyan Home at Pelangi Village also added new cases.