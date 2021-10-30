Singapore reports 3,112 new COVID-19 cases; 14 more deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS

Over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of the 93,257 infected individuals had no or mild symptoms.

Another 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

A total of 1,627 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 267 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards. In the ICU, 69 cases are unstable and under close monitoring, and 60 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.1 per cent.

A total of 3,912 cases were discharged on Saturday, of which 587 are seniors aged above 60.

Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who are critically ill in the ICU per 100,000 population is 0.5, while that of non-fully vaccinated cases is 4.4.

In the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died is 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000 population respectively.

Among seniors aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU is 2.1 and 35.3 respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died is 0.4 and 9.3 respectively.