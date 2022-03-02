Singapore reports 19,159 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 16,482 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 16,374 local cases and 108 imported ones.

Another 2,677 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 52 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.98, down from 1.02 on Tuesday.

This is the first time since Jan 3 that the weekly infection growth rate is below 1.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A number above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising.

Singapore has recorded 767,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.