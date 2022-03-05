Singapore reports 16,274 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Saturday, 14,070 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 13,953 local cases and 117 imported ones.

Another 2,204 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 37 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.95, down from 0.97 on Friday.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A number above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising.

Singapore has recorded 819,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.