Singapore reports 13,158 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,158 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 6), comprising 13,018 local and 140 imported infections.
There were five fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,078.
There are 1,437 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 190 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Forty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 48 on Saturday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Sunday, 11,493 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,408 local cases and 85 imported ones.
Another 1,665 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 55 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate remains unchanged at 0.95.
A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 832,821 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 69 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
