Singapore reports 13,158 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,158 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Mar 6), comprising 13,018 local and 140 imported infections.

There were five fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,078.

There are 1,437 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 190 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Forty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 48 on Saturday.