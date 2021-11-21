Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths; ICU utilisation rate falls to 52.9%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,670 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Sunday (Nov 21).

The fatalities were aged between 63 and 95. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what those medical conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 662.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 52.9 per cent - the lowest since MOH started releasing this data about a month ago.