1,461 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths in Singapore; daily cases lowest in nearly 2 months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,461 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 22), the lowest number of infections in nearly two months.

This is the first time since Sep 25 that Singapore's daily caseload has fallen below 1,500 infections.

Five more deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported, with the cases aged between 61 and 105.

All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what those medical conditions were.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 53.5 per cent, a slight rise from Sunday's figure of 52.9 per cent.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 253,649 COVID-19 cases and 667 deaths since the start of the pandemic.