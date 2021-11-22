1,461 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths in Singapore; daily cases lowest in nearly 2 months
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,461 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 22), the lowest number of infections in nearly two months.
This is the first time since Sep 25 that Singapore's daily caseload has fallen below 1,500 infections.
Five more deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported, with the cases aged between 61 and 105.
All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what those medical conditions were.
The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 53.5 per cent, a slight rise from Sunday's figure of 52.9 per cent.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported 253,649 COVID-19 cases and 667 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE
The weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.79 from Sunday's 0.81.
The figure refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. It has stayed below 1 for 10 consecutive days.
Among the new cases, 1,455 are locally transmitted, comprising 1,415 infections in the community and 40 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining six are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11pm.
The daily case count on Monday is down from the 1,670 infections reported on Sunday.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,421 cases are warded in hospital, said MOH.
Among them, 204 require oxygen supplementation in general wards, 30 patients are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 62 are critically ill and intubated.
A total of 2,127 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 321 are seniors aged 60 and above.
As of Sunday, 94 per cent of the eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Twenty-three per cent have received their booster shots.
Of the 77,654 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" two large clusters.
Eight new cases were linked to the Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home cluster at Lengkok Bahru, taking its total to 23. All of those infected are residents of the home.
The cluster at Sunlove Senior Care Centre at Buangkok View added three new infections for a total of 21. Of these, 15 are clients, two are staff members and four are household members.
