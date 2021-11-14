Singapore reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,723 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 14) as 10 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 60 and 96.
All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s death toll to 586.
The number of new cases reported on Sunday is a decrease from the 2,304 infections reported on Saturday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.97 as of Sunday, lower than the 0.98 reported on Saturday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 1,717 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 1,651 cases in the community and 66 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.
There are six imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11pm.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported 237,203 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,525 cases are warded in hospital, with 242 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Fifty-two cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 69 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 63.3 per cent.
A total of 2,202 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 393 were seniors aged above 60.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.
Of the 88,848 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Saturday, 85 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
About 86 per cent has received at least one dose, and 20 per cent has received booster shots.
CLUSTERS
MOH said it is "closely monitoring" six clusters.
This includes Iman Childcare (Woodgrove), which reported six new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 27.
DIGITAL VACCINATION RECORD FOR US TRAVELLERS
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Saturday said that travellers coming from the United States to Singapore on the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme can use their digital vaccination record.
The announcement comes as Singaporeans reported difficulties getting proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in the Smart Health Card (SHC) format, a form of vaccination certificate that Singapore accepts for travellers arriving from the US on the VTL scheme.
While more US states are rolling out the SHC, VTL travellers to Singapore can provide their digital vaccination record retrieved through their state's or local health authority's public health database.
They can also use their physical vaccination record and a letter signed by their vaccination provider to attest to their vaccination status. The letter should contain the traveller’s details and details about the vaccination.
