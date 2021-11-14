Singapore reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,723 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 14) as 10 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 60 and 96.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 586.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday is a decrease from the 2,304 infections reported on Saturday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.97 as of Sunday, lower than the 0.98 reported on Saturday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 1,717 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 1,651 cases in the community and 66 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.

There are six imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11pm.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported 237,203 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.