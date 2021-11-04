Singapore reports 3,003 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 3,000 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,780 in the community and 220 in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining three are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.15pm.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 210,978 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

A total of 1,683 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 286 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.

Another 66 cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 72 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 70.2 per cent.

A total of 5,087 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 698 are seniors aged above 60.

Of the 93,978 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.7 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 85 per cent of Singapore's population has been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty-five 85 per cent received at least one dose and 17 per cent received their booster shots.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

MOH said it is currently "closely monitoring" 10 active large clusters.

Nine new cases have been added to the cluster at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), which now has a total of 338 cases. Twenty-one of them are staff members and 317 are patients.

Another seven cases were added to the cluster at Acacia Home, bringing its total to 32 cases, while two more infections were reported at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines) which now has 50 cases.