Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, down by more than 1,800 from the previous day; 15 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,432 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 28) as 15 more people died from complications due to the virus.

The daily caseload is 1,892 fewer than Wednesday's figure of 5,324.

The fatalities, who were aged between 62 and 98, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 364.