Singapore reports 3,163 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS

Over the last 28 days, of the 94,369 infected individuals, 98.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms, 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU, and 0.2 per cent has died.

A total of 1,672 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 284 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards. In the ICU, 69 cases are unstable and under close monitoring, and 61 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.3 per cent.

"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH

A total of 3,759 cases were discharged on Sunday, of which 528 were seniors aged above 60.

Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who are critically ill in the ICU per 100,000 population is 0.5, while that of non-fully vaccinated cases is 4.5.

In the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died is 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000 population respectively.

Among seniors aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU is 2.0 and 35.8 respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.4 and 8.7 respectively.