Singapore reports 3,163 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,163 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 31) as 13 more people died from complications due to the virus.
The fatalities were aged between 57 and 89. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, except for two unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who had no known medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 407.
The new cases reported on Sunday are a slight increase from the 3,112 reported on Saturday.
Among Sunday's cases, 3,159 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,745 in the community and 414 in migrant workers' dormitories.
Four are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.05pm.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.12 as of Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 198,374 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
Over the last 28 days, of the 94,369 infected individuals, 98.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms, 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU, and 0.2 per cent has died.
A total of 1,672 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 284 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards. In the ICU, 69 cases are unstable and under close monitoring, and 61 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.3 per cent.
"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH
A total of 3,759 cases were discharged on Sunday, of which 528 were seniors aged above 60.
Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who are critically ill in the ICU per 100,000 population is 0.5, while that of non-fully vaccinated cases is 4.5.
In the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died is 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000 population respectively.
Among seniors aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who are critically ill in the ICU is 2.0 and 35.8 respectively. The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died are 0.4 and 8.7 respectively.
VACCINATION
As of Saturday, 84 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 85 per cent has received at least one dose and 15 per cent has received their booster shots.
ACTIVE CLUSTERS
MOH said it is closely monitoring four active clusters.
The cluster at the Institute of Mental Health grew to 266 infections, with three new cases added on Sunday. The majority of the cases - 250 - are patients.
ECON Medicare Centre and Nursing Home at 10 Buangkok View, Block 9, added five new cases on Sunday, with the cluster now at 34. All the cases are residents of the Home.
Clusters at Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi), and PCF Sparkletots at Whampoa Block 85 also added new cases.
Since Saturday, individuals can make appointments to receive the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccination at Raffles City Convention Centre. Seniors are allowed to walk in without an appointment from Sunday, said MOH.
Walk-ins for Moderna booster shots will also be allowed from Monday, for Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 30 and above who have completed the second dose six months ago.
People who are recommended to receive the booster need not receive the same vaccine they have received for the first two doses, meaning those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine can take the Moderna vaccine for the third dose.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram