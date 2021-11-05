Singapore reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,767 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 5) as nine more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 67 and 85. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 468.

The number of new cases reported on Friday is down from the 3,003 infections reported on Thursday.

MOH said the fall in the number of cases on Friday is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the Deepavali holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics.