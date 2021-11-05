Singapore reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,767 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 5) as nine more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 67 and 85. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 468.
The number of new cases reported on Friday is down from the 3,003 infections reported on Thursday.
MOH said the fall in the number of cases on Friday is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the Deepavali holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.81 as of Friday, a decrease from 0.93 on Thursday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
Of the new cases reported on Friday, 1,759 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 1,639 in the community and 120 in migrant workers' dormitories.
There are eight imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.25pm.
As of Friday, Singapore has reported 212,745 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,669 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 282 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Another 70 cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 70 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.6 per cent.
A total of 3,657 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 528 were seniors aged above 60.
AWARDS FOR COVID-19 EFFORTS
Public healthcare workers will receive a monetary award of up to S$4,000 in recognition of their efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Friday.
The award extends to staff at community care organisations that deliver frontline services, such as nursing homes and dialysis centres.
Separately, MOH also announced the six recipients of the National Medical Excellence Awards 2021 on Friday.
Among the winners was the COVID-19 Research Workgroup at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), which won the National Clinical Excellence Team Award for its role in the pandemic response in Singapore and globally.
In a news release, the Health Ministry said the recipients were recognised “for excellence in the areas of care quality, patient safety, research, as well as education and training”.
