Singapore reports 3,035 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,035 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 6), as 12 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.
The fatalities were aged between 60 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore’s total death toll to 480.
The number of new cases reported on Friday is up from the 1,767 infections reported on Friday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.83 as of Saturday, an increase from the 0.81 as of Friday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
This is the fourth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate has remained below 1.
Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 3,030 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,928 in the community and 102 in migrant workers' dormitories.
There are five imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.40pm.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 215,780 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS
A total of 1,666 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 299 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.
Another 65 cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 74 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 72.8 per cent.
A total of 3,871 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 550 were seniors aged above 60.
Of the 91,476 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.
VACCINATIONS
As of Friday, 85 per cent of Singapore's population has been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty-six per cent has received at least one dose and 17 per cent has received their booster shots.
ACTIVE CLUSTERS
MOH said it is currently "closely monitoring" five active clusters.
This includes the cluster at the Institute of Mental Health, where there are eight new cases, bringing its total to 374. Of these, 24 are staff members and 350 are patients.
Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines) now has 59 cases, with another five new cases added. The cluster at NTUC Health Nursing Home (Geylang East) has also expanded to 17 cases, with three new cases added as of Saturday.
NEW COVID-19 TREATMENT FACILITY
On Saturday, it was announced that the F1 Pit Building at Marina Bay, which is used for Singapore’s Grand Prix races, has been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility and will start taking in patients from Tuesday.
The 721-bed facility will only take in elderly patients – those who are unvaccinated and above 70 years old or vaccinated and above 80 years old.
Patients will be admitted after being assessed by hospitals and they will be monitored by medical staff round the clock. They will have to be generally well and should also be independent.
To be discharged from the facility, vaccinated patients will have to clear a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test on Day 6 from when they were confirmed to have COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients will need to test negative on Day 10.
If they test positive, vaccinated and unvaccinated patients will be discharged on Day 10 and Day 14 respectively.
