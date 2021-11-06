Singapore reports 3,035 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,035 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 6), as 12 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 60 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s total death toll to 480.

The number of new cases reported on Friday is up from the 1,767 infections reported on Friday.