750 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 389 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 750 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 10), including 487 imported infections. There were no fatalities, and the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 838, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Monday’s case count was down from the 845 reported on Sunday.
Among the new cases reported on Monday, 263 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry's latest COVID-19 update on Monday did not specify the number of cases in the community or those in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 389 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Monday, comprising 263 imported cases and 126 local cases. The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.
The weekly infection growth rate on Monday was 1.83, up from Sunday's 1.80. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
A rate of more than 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising. The weekly infection growth rate surpassed 1 for the first time since Nov 12. As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 286,397 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 47.1 per cent, up from the 46.3 per cent reported on Sunday.
There were 169 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation. There were also 11 patients in the ICU.
The latest statistics on MOH's website did not state, if any, the number of patients in the ICU that required close monitoring.
As of Sunday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27. About 47 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
COVID-19 MEASURES WILL BE TIGHTENED ONLY AS LAST RESORT: ONG YE KUNG
The current COVID-19 measures will only be tightened as a "last resort" when Singapore's healthcare system is under heavy strain, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday.
"It is the (multi-ministry task force’s) hope that we can ride through the Omicron wave with the current safe management measures," he said in response to questions on whether stricter rules will be put in place.
The task force had earlier said that the existing rules, such as limiting group sizes to five people, will remain during the Chinese New Year period.
Citing Singapore's experience with the Delta wave last year, Mr Ong also noted that even after it subsided, authorities had refrained from "being too jubilant" and over-relaxing restrictions.
"That would have been a mistake," he said.
