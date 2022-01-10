750 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 389 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 750 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 10), including 487 imported infections. There were no fatalities, and the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 838, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Monday’s case count was down from the 845 reported on Sunday.

Among the new cases reported on Monday, 263 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry's latest COVID-19 update on Monday did not specify the number of cases in the community or those in migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 389 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Monday, comprising 263 imported cases and 126 local cases. The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.