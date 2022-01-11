846 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 438 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 846 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 11), including 400 imported infections.

There were no fatalities, keeping the death toll from coronavirus complications at 838, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Tuesday's case count is up from the 750 reported on Monday.

Among the new cases, 446 are locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.

A total of 438 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 279 imported cases and 159 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.