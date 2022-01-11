846 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 438 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 846 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 11), including 400 imported infections.
There were no fatalities, keeping the death toll from coronavirus complications at 838, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
Tuesday's case count is up from the 750 reported on Monday.
Among the new cases, 446 are locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.
A total of 438 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 279 imported cases and 159 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
The weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday is 1.71, down from Monday's 1.83. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 287,243 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 51.1 per cent, up from the 47.1 per cent reported on Monday.
There are 165 patients in hospital, with 17 requiring oxygen supplementation. 11 patients are in the ICU.
As of Monday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27. About 48 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
