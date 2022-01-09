845 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 327 Omicron infections confirmed

Sunday's case count was up from the 811 infections reported on Saturday.

Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 258 were locally transmitted, comprising 242 in the community and 16 in migrant worker's dormitories.

Separately, 327 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Sunday, comprising 218 imported cases and 109 local cases.

New COVID-19 cases and the number of confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.