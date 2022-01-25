5,996 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 5,996 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 25), comprising 5,578 local and 418 imported infections.

The infections include the number of Protocol 2 cases, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) changed its daily reporting structure last Friday.

Protocol 2 cases are individuals who are well and have tested positive, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition.

Two sets of numbers will be reported every day - one for the infections confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and another for the Protocol 2 cases.

There were two fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 850.