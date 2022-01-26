4,832 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 2,996 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 13 imported cases and 2,983 local ones.

Another 1,836 cases were confirmed via PCR tests - 259 of them imported and 1,577 local infections.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 327,602 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The figure is backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners started to order Protocol 2.