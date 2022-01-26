4,832 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,832 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 26), comprising 4,560 local and 272 imported infections.
There were no fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. The death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 850.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.50, down from Tuesday's 2.68.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 2,996 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 13 imported cases and 2,983 local ones.
Another 1,836 cases were confirmed via PCR tests - 259 of them imported and 1,577 local infections.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 327,602 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The figure is backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners started to order Protocol 2.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 580 patients in hospital, with 44 requiring oxygen supplementation. Eleven patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 56 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
