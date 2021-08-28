113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 25 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 28), including 25 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 88 locally transmitted infections, 32 were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Another 27 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-nine infections were not linked to previous cases, said the ministry.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.