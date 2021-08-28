113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 25 linked to Bugis Junction cluster
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 28), including 25 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.
Of the remaining 88 locally transmitted infections, 32 were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Another 27 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.
Twenty-nine infections were not linked to previous cases, said the ministry.
There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.
In total, Singapore reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
COVID-19 TESTS FOR NATIONAL YEAR-END EXAMINATIONS
Students who are on leave of absence and not waiting to be issued a quarantine order will be allowed to sit for the national year-end written exams if they regularly test negative for COVID-19.
These students will self-test for the coronavirus every two days at their schools or examination venues from their first day of exams until their leave of absence is rescinded, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Saturday.
Students who are on leave of absence and are pending issuance of a quarantine order due to close contact with a confirmed case, however, will not be allowed to sit for the exams.
TIGHTER BORDER MEASURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM NEW ZEALAND
From 11.59pm on Monday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have travel history to New Zealand in the past 21 days before departure to Singapore will have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to New Zealand within the past 21 days before their departure to Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.
Singapore has reported a total of 67,171 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
