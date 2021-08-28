113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 2 new clusters including at Jurong East Bus Interchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 28), including a new cluster linked to staff at Jurong East Bus Interchange and another at a foreign workers' dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

Twenty-five of the new cases were linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster, taking the total number of infections to 176.

Of the remaining 88 locally transmitted infections, 32 were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Another 27 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-nine infections were not linked to previous cases, said the ministry.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.