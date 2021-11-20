Singapore reports 1,931 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths; ICU utilisation rate falls further

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Saturday (Nov 20).

The fatalities were aged between 62 and 98. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 654.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 56.8 per cent - the lowest since records were released about a month ago.