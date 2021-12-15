3 new COVID-19 cases preliminarily positive for Omicron variant, including couple who dined at 4 restaurants

SINGAPORE: Three COVID-19 cases in Singapore have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

One is a local case, one is an imported case and the third is a close contact of the imported case.

“All three cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms, and are recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID),” MOH said in a news release.

“MOH is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.”

The local case, identified as Case 279330, is a 54-year-old man who works as a loading cabin assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3. He had no contact with flight passengers.

“He was tested for COVID-19 on Dec 14 as part of rostered routine testing, and his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection,” MOH said.

“He had been placed on a daily antigen rapid testing (ART) regime since Dec 10, and his test results up to Dec 13 were all negative.”