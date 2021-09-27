1,647 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 2 more fatalities take death toll to 80

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,647 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Sep 27), marking the seventh consecutive day new infections have exceeded the 1,000 mark.
Of the new cases, 1,642 were local infections, comprising 1,280 community cases and 362 dormitory residents.
There were also five imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update released to the media at about 10.50pm.
Two more fatalities were also reported, taking the national death toll to 80. There have been 25 deaths in September so far, a new monthly record.
The first fatality is Case 74761, an 80-year-old Singaporean woman.
The second fatality, Case 88258, was a 74-year-old Singaporean man.
"Both of them had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but had various underlying medical conditions," said MOH.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 89,539 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS
As of noon on Monday, 1,288 patients were warded in hospital. Most of them were well and under observation, said MOH.
There were 194 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 27 cases were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among those who have fallen very ill were 185 patients above the age of 60.
Over the last 28 days, 98 per cent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, said MOH. In that period, 382 cases needed oxygen supplementation and 41 had been in the ICU.
Of these, 51.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 48.7 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
18 NEW CASES AT BLUE STARS DORMITORY
No new large clusters were reported on Monday.
The existing cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory has grown to 381 after 18 new cases were added.
The cluster involved intra-dormitory transmission among residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory. New cases have also already been quarantined, said MOH.
Twelve more cases were also linked to the Woodlands Dormitory cluster, which now has 176 cases.
VACCINATIONS
As of Sunday, 82 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 85 per cent has received at least one dose.
More than 9 million doses have been administered under the national vaccination programme, with more than 4.47 million people having completed the full vaccination regimen.
Another 190,738 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization's emergency use listing have been administered, covering 87,701 people.
NEW RESTRICTIONS KICK IN
A slew of tighter COVID-19 restrictions kicked in on Monday in Singapore as amid a surge in infections in recent weeks.
The group size limit for dining-in at regular food and beverage (F&B) outlets has been reduced to two vaccinated people, while the cap on social gatherings has also been reduced to two people from five.
The new restrictions will last until Oct 24, and MOH will review the measures two weeks after implementation and adjust these measures based on the community situation then.
Working from home will also be the default for employees able to do from Monday.
Previously a maximum of 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home were allowed to be at the workplace at any point in time.
