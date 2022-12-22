Extended Saturday operating hours at COVID-19 vaccination centres to remain in place until February

SINGAPORE: The extended operating hours at Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) and Children's Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on Saturdays will remain in place until the end of February, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Dec 22).

Last month, operating hours at JTVCs and CVCs on Saturdays were extended to 9am to 7pm from the previous 9am to 1pm.

The later closing times had been scheduled to remain in place until the end of December. However, MOH said it decided to keep these hours in place until the end of February after seeing strong demand for jabs.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of the extended operating hours at the vaccination sites to receive their vaccinations as soon as they are eligible," said the ministry, adding that those aged 50 and above can walk into a JTVC to receive their vaccinations without appointments.

"They are reminded that the less crowded hours are from Mondays to Thursdays before 6.30pm, and on Saturdays after 2pm."

The ministry advised against walk-ins during peak periods – throughout the day on Fridays and on Saturday mornings.

Those aged between 12 and 49 will be invited via SMS when they become eligible to receive their jabs, and they should use the personalised booking links in the messages to secure their appointments, MOH added.