Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11; first shots by end-2021

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has extended the authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged between five and 11, with inoculations set to begin before the end of the year.

“The vaccination regimen is to be administered as a two-dose primary series, 21 days apart, but given at a lower dose (10mg) than that used for individuals aged 12 years and above (30mg),” HSA said in a news release late on Friday (Dec 10).

This is the first time that a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised in Singapore for use in the five to 11 age group.

“HSA has conducted a thorough evaluation of the data in consultation with two groups of experts from HSA’s Medicines Advisory Committee and Panel of Infectious Diseases Experts,” the agency said.

“Based on the current available data, the benefits outweighed the risks for use in the young population, and the vaccine met the quality, safety and efficacy standards.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the multi-ministry task force had accepted the recommendation by the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination to use the paediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between five and 11.

“Vaccination for this group will commence before the end of this year, and once we receive deliveries of the vaccine doses,” MOH said.

EXTENSION OF BOOSTER SHOTS TO PEOPLE AGED 18 to 29

MOH also announced on Friday that it would extend the COVID-19 vaccination booster programme to people aged 18 to 29 years. All eligible people will be able to receive their booster doses of the mRNA vaccine five months after completing their primary vaccination series.

"While the primary series vaccinations provide excellent protection against severe disease, there is evidence of waning protection against infection over time, albeit at a slower pace in younger persons," said MOH.

Those eligible for the booster shot will be invited to make an appointment. An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to their registered mobile number to book an appointment on www.vaccine.gov.sg.