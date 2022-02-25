Singapore reports 18,593 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Thursday, 16,601 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 16,519 local cases and 82 imported ones.

Another 1,992 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 77 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.37, down from 1.49 on Wednesday.

Singapore has recorded 661,198 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.