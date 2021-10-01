New MOH map shows areas most frequented by COVID-19 cases in the past 3 days

SINGAPORE: Woodlands East, Tampines East, Jurong West Central, Aljunied and Sengkang Town Centre are among the areas most frequently visited by COVID-19 cases in the past three days, according to a new map by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Published for the first time on Friday (Oct 1), the map classifies areas into five bands or colour scales.

The darkest colour scale indicates that 230 to 560 COVID-19 cases have visited the area in the past three days. This does not include residential data.

There are currently 12 areas in this band. They are North Coast, Senoko South, Woodlands East, Yunnan, Jurong West Central, Kian Teck, Jurong River, Aljunied, Geylang East, Sengkang Town Centre, Bedok North and Tampines East.

The lowest - and lightest - band indicates that 0 to 10 COVID-19 cases have visited the area in the specified time frame. They include Hillcrest, Mandai East and Sengkang West.

MOH had announced on Sep 24 that it would publish a map on its website of areas recently frequented by a larger number of COVID-19 cases.

“Individuals who have been to these hotspots during the same timeframe are encouraged to monitor their health, perform regular ART (antigen rapid test) self-tests throughout the 10 days following the potential exposure and minimise any unnecessary interaction with others,” said MOH.

The map of geospatial data can be found in MOH's COVID-19 situation report.