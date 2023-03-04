MOH to increase MediShield Life claim limit for cancer drug services to S$3,600 from April

SINGAPORE: The MediShield Life claim limit for cancer drug services will be increased to S$3,600 per calendar year from Apr 1 this year, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Mar 4).

A separate claim limit for outpatient cancer drug services was introduced on Sep 1, 2022 "to cover costs of services that might be incurred over the course of one's cancer drug treatment", said MOH, adding that the services included scans, blood tests, doctor consultations and supportive care drugs.

Currently, the MediShield Life claim limit for such services is set at S$1,200 per calendar year, and the MediSave limit at S$600 per calendar year.

"Since its implementation, we have received feedback that the MediShield Life claim limit for cancer drug services may not be adequate for some patients who require more frequent tests to monitor disease progression or who require more supportive care drugs to manage their side effects," said the Health Ministry.

Upon reviewing the data of latest available claims, MOH will increase the MediShield Life claim limit to S$3,600 per calendar year.

Patients who made cancer drug services claims in 2023 will be able to make additional MediShield Life claims from Apr 1, up to the new limit.

The Integrated Shield Plan coverage will also be adjusted to cover only treatments on the Cancer Drug List from the same date upon policy purchase or renewal, said MOH.

There is no change to the MediSave limit of S$600 per calendar year, MOH added.

MOH announced in August 2021 that more cancer patients will be subsidised for their outpatient drug treatment under changes to MediShield Life, with the changes taking effect last September.

These patients will be able to make claims of between S$200 and S$9,600 per month under a list that will cover 90 per cent of existing cancer drug treatments used in the public sector, said MOH.

"MOH will continue to review our healthcare financing schemes to ensure that they remain adequate to address Singaporeans’ needs, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of healthcare costs," said the Health Ministry.