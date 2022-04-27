MOH satisfied with NUH's findings after reviewing investigation report of 36-week pregnant woman who lost her baby

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Apr 27) it has completed the review of the National University Hospital's (NUH) investigation report of the 36-week pregnant woman who lost her baby, adding that it is "satisfied" with the hospital's findings.

The ministry also said that the corrective actions taken are "appropriate to address the gaps identified".

Last month, the husband of a pregnant woman who lost her baby said that the miscarriage "may not have occurred" at the NUH Accident and Emergency Department.

This, after he had earlier posted on Facebook that his 36-week pregnant wife, who was taken to the hospital for bleeding, was allegedly left unattended for two hours after arriving there. The incident prompted an apology from the hospital.

But the woman's husband, Facebook user Mee Pok Tah, later wrote in a Facebook post that the "facts ... have been clarified" after a few meetings with the hospital. He also apologised that his original Facebook post had created unintended speculation and abuse of staff.

In a press release on Wednesday, MOH said it has completed its review of NUH's investigation into the case.

"MOH is satisfied that NUH has identified the gaps in processes and communication that had contributed to the incident and implemented the recommended corrective actions.

"MOH has also shared the findings and lessons learnt with all public hospitals," said the ministry.

"THOROUGH INVESTIGATION"

Following the incident on Mar 15, NUH conducted a "thorough investigation" of the case, which included reviewing video footage and interviewing all the staff involved, said MOH.

The investigation was carried out by a team of NUH senior doctors and nurses from the Emergency Department, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) Department, and the Clinical Governance-Medical Affairs team.

While the hospital's overall assessment is that the processes and communications did not contribute to the miscarriage, there were gaps that needed to be improved.

Specifically, NUH had instituted a rapid access protocol for pregnant patients with signs of labour, after triage at the ED, to be transferred directly to the Delivery Suite to be assessed by the O&G doctor, rather than being seen by the ED doctor first before deciding for transfer.

MOH said: "However, in this case, due to the unusually high numbers of patients at the ED that night, and the Delivery Suite being full, the process of immediate transfer to the Delivery Suite had broken down, resulting in the patient not being seen in a timely manner."

The Health Ministry said NUH has implemented measures to strengthen care and to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

For instance, patients who are pending transfer to the Delivery Suite will be triaged by the ED nurse and reviewed by the ED Doctor who will communicate with the O&G Doctor as "clinically indicated".

Based on the clinical assessment, if indicated, pregnant patients may be evaluated using ultrasound at the ED.

A standardised obstetric assessment score will be used in the ED to triage pregnant patients.

Following review by the O&G doctor, foetal heart monitoring will be done at the ED while waiting for a bed in the Delivery Suite.

"MOH has reviewed the investigation report submitted by NUH, and is satisfied with NUH’s findings, and the corrective actions are also appropriate to address the gaps identified."

The Health Ministry added that NUH has held several meetings with the patient and her husband to provide clarification on the facts of the incident, and that they have since accepted the hospital's clarifications and acknowledged that the miscarriage may not have occurred at the hospital.

"NUH has also assured them that the hospital is improving its processes to prevent future occurrence of similar incidents," said MOH.

It has also shared NUH’s investigation findings with the senior management of all public hospitals. Additionally, MOH has also reinforced to the public hospitals the clinical standards for the management of obstetric emergencies.