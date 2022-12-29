More low-sugar level beverages sold as grading system rolls out on Dec 30

SINGAPORE: More people are purchasing healthier drinks in Singapore, ahead of the roll out of Nutri-Grade labels for pre-packaged beverages on Friday (Dec 30).

The four-level Nutri-Grade system is based on the sugar and saturated fat content in beverages. It is colour-coded: A (dark green), B (light green), C (orange) and D (red), with A being the category with the lowest sugar and fat thresholds.

Drinks that are graded C or D must have their labels on the front of the package, said MOH. If sold online, or from a vending machine or a buyer-facing automated beverage dispenser, the image of the Nutri-Grade mark must be displayed according to the regulations.

Advertisements are also prohibited for grade D drinks in most cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday that it has noted an "encouraging increase" in the sales of beverages which would have been given A or B grades, rising from 37 per cent in FY2017 to 71 per cent in FY2021.

"There are now more healthier alternatives such as low- and zero-sugar options for sodas, Asian drinks and ready-to-drink teas. Some higher sugar juices have been reformulated through mixing with lower-sugar fruits and vegetables, or reconstituted to become a juice drink."

The ministry added that the range of healthier all-in-one coffees and teas with lower saturated fat has also increased from 24 per cent in FY2017 to 36 per cent in FY2021.

Beverages that will bear the Nutri-Grade labels include those prepacked in bottles, cans, cartons or packets; powders or concentrates such as 3-in-1 instant coffee beverages and cordials, as well as drinks dispensed from automated beverage dispensers such as fountain drinks and automated coffee machines.