MOH proposing amendments to Healthcare Services Act for 'greater clarity', patients' safety

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is proposing several amendments to the Healthcare Services Act (HCSA) to better safeguard patient safety and well-being, while enabling the development of new and innovative services, the ministry announced on Wednesday (Oct 12).

The proposed amendments will also enable patients to benefit from a delivery of healthcare services by licensees under a "robust regulatory regime", as well as from "greater clarity and transparency in healthcare services advertising and modes of service delivery".

The following are MOH's proposed amendments, as outlined in its press release, and are targeted for implementation in June 2023.

First, the Health Ministry proposes a change to the advertising of healthcare services not licensed under HCSA.

It proposes that non-HCSA licensees "cannot claim to treat medical conditions or diseases when advertising healthcare services".

Non-registered healthcare professionals who use "Dr" in their advertisement of healthcare services must make clear to the public what their qualifications and credentials are. This is so the public are not "misled" that the "Dr" is someone associated with a general medical practice or has an MBBS degree.