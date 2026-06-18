45-bed Pasir Panjang nursing home has licence revoked over lapses

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a notice on Thursday (Jun 18) to revoke Windsor Convalescent Home’s licence to provide nursing home services.

Windsor Convalescent Home currently operates a 45-bed nursing home service at 369 Pasir Panjang Road.

MOH said it found "serious and systemic" lapses at the home, and it will be unable to provide nursing home services from Oct 30 at its permanent premises.

“The licence revocation date of four months from now takes into consideration the time required to transfer current residents of Windsor Convalescent Home to other nursing homes,” said the ministry in a press release.

“However, to safeguard the safety and well-being of nursing home residents given findings of serious and systemic lapses in compliance with requirements under the Healthcare Services Act 2020 (HCSA), MOH has deployed an interim care team to Windsor Convalescent Home with effect from Jun 18,” it said.

This is to ensure that residents continue to receive proper care throughout this process, it added.