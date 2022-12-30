MOH closely monitoring global COVID-19 situation, ready to step up border health measures if needed

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Dec 30) that Singapore is ready to step up border health measures if needed and that it is closely watching the global COVID-19 situation.

In a press release, the ministry noted that there has been some public concern about the high level of infections in China and the latest announcements to relax their border measures on Jan 8 next year.

"While many countries had previously fully lifted public health-related border measures, Singapore did not do so and has maintained some measures," said MOH, highlighting measures for non-fully vaccinated individuals entering Singapore.

"These measures reduce the risk of having severely ill imported cases, which can take up our healthcare capacity.

"At this juncture, we will continue to maintain these prevailing vaccination requirements and border measures for non-fully vaccinated travellers."

The ministry added that it is "watching the situation closely", including both "upstream developments" and the loading on Singapore's healthcare system.

"We stand ready to reinstate border health measures for selected countries if warranted by the public health situation," it said.