Singapore expert panel recommends targeting harmful social media features instead of imposing age bans

SINGAPORE: Social media platforms should be made safer for young people by addressing potentially harmful design features rather than imposing blanket age-based restrictions, an expert panel has recommended.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), which convened the panel in September 2025 to examine the impact of social media use on young people's mental health, announced on Thursday (Jul 30) that it had submitted its report to the government.

In its report, the panel "considered the evidence on the potential negative impact of problematic social media use on young people’s mental health, weighed against the possible benefits that social media may bring", said MOH.

"On balance, the panel is of the view that the cost of inaction is too high."

It recommended "a precautionary and proactive approach" to regulating social media use among young users, MOH said.

The panel noted: "Definitive causal links between problematic social media use and adverse mental health outcomes have not yet been established, and conclusive causal evidence may take years to emerge.

"However, the evidence of association is clear and sufficient to act on - many jurisdictions have already done so in some form, recognising that waiting for certainty is not a responsible option."

The Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health was commissioned to review the international evidence base. This informed the expert panel's deliberations and underpinned the recommendations it set out, MOH said.

The panel is co-chaired by Institute of Mental Health chief Dr Lim Choon Guan and Associate Professor Lee Jungup at the National University of Singapore's department of social work.