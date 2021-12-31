Video containing 'misinformation' about COVID-19 vaccination exercise 'a great disservice to our children': MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Dec 31) said it was aware of a video circulating on social media containing "misinformation" regarding the COVID-19 vaccination exercise for children aged five to 11.

The video also contained "claims that the vaccine is experimental and unsafe for children", and that in the event of any severe adverse event post-vaccination, it is "not the Government's problem", said the ministry.

"This is a great disservice to our children, who need to be protected against COVID-19, especially with the impending emergence of an Omicron transmission wave," said MOH in a Facebook post.

Singapore approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11 earlier this month and began administering jabs on Monday.

MOH added the vaccine has been approved by several regulatory authorities around the world, based on data collated through "comprehensive international clinical trials".

It said that during Phase 3 of these trials, the vaccines were administered to more than 2,000 children of the age band, with no serious vaccine-related adverse events observed.

"Since then, millions of children have received the vaccination, with a recorded incidence rate of about 1 in a million for myocarditis, which is one of the serious adverse events of greatest concern," said MOH.

Myocarditis is a type of inflammatory condition that affects the heart muscles. Occurrences of myocarditis after the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been observed in Israel and the United States, as well as a small number of cases in Singapore.

Other side effects such as fever, chills, fatigue and headache were reported less frequently and were milder in children aged five to 11 than in adults and adolescents, said MOH on Friday.