Man threw bicycle down from 14th floor after argument with wife, gets jail

SINGAPORE: In a fit of anger after a quarrel with his wife, a man threw a 25kg bicycle down from the 14th floor of a Housing Board block.

Mohammad Noor Iszuan Noordin, 26, was sentenced to a month's jail on Thursday (Dec 15) for the offence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.

The court heard that Noor got into an argument with his wife on the evening of Jan 23, 2021 in his Choa Chu Kang Crescent flat.

They argued about the attire for their upcoming wedding reception.

After the quarrel, Noor stormed out of his flat and saw his yellow bicycle parked outside.

In a fit of anger, he picked up the bicycle and threw it over the parapet.

A member of the public called the police soon after, saying someone had thrown a bicycle down.

During police investigations, Noor initially denied any involvement and lied to investigators.

The prosecutor asked for six weeks' jail, saying the fact that the bike was thrown from the 14th floor amplifies the potential harm that could have been caused.

The offence was also committed at a time when foot traffic was considerably high - at 7.15pm in the evening.

She noted that Noor has been diagnosed with borderline intellectual functioning.

Defence lawyer Anand Nalachandran asked for two weeks' jail instead. He said his client's action was "an emotional reaction" and that he realises he should not have done it.

Responding to the prosecutor's point that Noor had not checked for passers-by before throwing the bicycle down, the lawyer said if Noor had checked before throwing the bike, it would be worse.

"The fact he didn't check is quite consistent with the fact that this was an emotional outburst," he said.

For a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, Noor could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.