More than 90% of doctors under MOHH are local, says holding company of public healthcare clusters

SINGAPORE: More than 90 per cent of doctors employed by MOH Holdings (MOHH), the holding company of Singapore’s public healthcare clusters, are local.

These comprise graduates from three local medical schools and returning Singaporeans who pursued overseas medical studies at recognised universities.

MOHH’s statement comes after a tender issued by the company on Sep 6 found its way to social media platforms, sparking online debate.

The ongoing tender, which will close on Oct 10, is for a recruitment agency to provide services to recruit doctors from India to work as medical officers in Singapore. This includes looking for viable candidates as well as participating and assisting with MOHH’s recruitment trips to India.

According to tender documents posted on the company’s website, MOHH intends to recruit 60 medical officers from India per year from now till 2024, with the option of a one-year extension.

Alternative news site The Online Citizen had also published an article about it, which raised concerns about alleged incidents of fraud and scandals in India’s medical education system.

Responding to media queries from CNA, a company spokesperson said MOHH has been recruiting qualified doctors from other countries such as the UK and Australia to supplement its overall capacity needs and to help reduce the heavy workload of existing doctors.

It added that its priority is to recruit locals from the medical schools recognised by the Singapore Medical Council.