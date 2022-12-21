Man fined for drunkenly exposing himself and crawling around hotel lobby

SINGAPORE: A regional manager at a chemicals firm was fined S$6,100 by a court on Wednesday (Dec 21) for his drunken behaviour at a hotel.

Mohr Bjoern Herbert, a German national with Singapore permanent residency, pleaded guilty to three charges of appearing drunk and nude in a public place and using abusive words against a police officer. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Mohr, 53, had gone to VivoCity for drinks with a friend on Aug 1, 2020.

After this, they went to MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental hotel to continue drinking alcohol.

Sometime around 9.30pm, the bar manager was informed that Mohr and his friend were drunk and had vomited in their seats.

He approached them and took away their drinks.

Mohr refused to leave the bar, and the bar manager had to seek help from his colleagues to escort Mohr and his friend to the hotel lobby.

By then, Mohr had unbuckled his pants and pulled down his underwear, exposing his private parts and buttocks.

He caused a ruckus, crawled around the hotel lobby and was uncooperative. The bar manager called the police for help.

Police officers arrived and paramedics were also deployed to the scene. They attempted to coax Mohr into sitting on a wheelchair.

Mohr got agitated and began shouting. He also tried to stand on the wheelchair.

When a police officer tried to direct him to the wheelchair, Mohr threw a punch at the officer's face and lunged forward, brushing his hand against the policeman's crotch.

He was arrested.

The prosecutor sought a fine for Mohr.

Lawyer Sunil Sudheesan also sought a fine. He said that Mohr acted out of character and was very sorry.

He said Mohr's actions came after he received a "pretty devastating phone call" that day, that his father had suffered from a stroke and was hospitalised.

This led to the drinking of alcohol, as a "maladaptive" way of coping with the bad news, said Mr Sudheesan.

He pointed to a psychiatric report that said Mohr was having an acute stress reaction.

The judge considered this and meted out a fine to Mohr.