18 arrested for allegedly bringing foreigners into Singapore on illegally acquired work passes

SINGAPORE: Eighteen people have been arrested for allegedly bringing foreigners into Singapore on work passes acquired through false declarations, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Sep 21).

The arrests were part of an enforcement operation conducted by MOM on Sep 14 involving a suspected syndicate. The operation took place over 12 hours across 22 locations islandwide.

“MOM began its investigations in July 2021 upon obtaining information of a foreigner’s attempts to acquire a work pass illegally,” the ministry said in a media release.

“Through detailed analyses over a few months, MOM uncovered a potential syndicate suspected of setting up several shell companies to apply for work passes, even though they had no legitimate business operations.”

Investigations are ongoing.