Logo
Logo

Singapore

MOM probes 45 firms over suspected work pass offences, illegal deployment at Changi Airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

MOM probes 45 firms over suspected work pass offences, illegal deployment at Changi Airport

The deployment of about 270 workers may not have complied with work pass regulations.

MOM probes 45 firms over suspected work pass offences, illegal deployment at Changi Airport

Planes are seen at Singapore Changi Airport on Apr 15, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
02 Nov 2026 04:26PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 04:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating about 45 companies involved in operations at Changi Airport over suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and the illegal deployment of foreign workers.

In a media release on Monday (Nov 2), MOM said investigations have so far identified around 270 workers whose deployment may not have complied with work pass regulations.

The workers were employed by contractors and sub-contractors of ground handling company SATS.

The investigations follow a recent inspection at Changi Airport, during which MOM found Employment Pass (EP) holders performing baggage handling duties.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these EP holders were false.

Other work pass holders were also found carrying out baggage handling work that differed from their declared occupations.

MOM said it has directed SATS to strengthen its oversight of its contractors, including verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes and rectifying any compliance deficiencies.

The ministry has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in SATS' operations, reminding them of their obligations to comply with the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and applicable work pass requirements.

Investigations are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken if breaches of the Act are established, MOM said.

“MOM will continue to conduct checks to ensure compliance with work pass requirements,” it added.

Under the Act, those found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Employers who illegally deploy foreign workers may face financial penalties of up to S$10,000 and could also be barred from hiring work pass holders.

Members of the public who are aware of suspected work pass infringements can report them through MOM's Report an Infringement eService. 

Source: CNA/rk

Related Topics

Ministry of Manpower Changi Airport work pass SATS
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement