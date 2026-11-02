MOM probes 45 firms over suspected work pass offences, illegal deployment at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating about 45 companies involved in operations at Changi Airport over suspected work pass offences, including false declarations and the illegal deployment of foreign workers.

In a media release on Monday (Nov 2), MOM said investigations have so far identified around 270 workers whose deployment may not have complied with work pass regulations.

The workers were employed by contractors and sub-contractors of ground handling company SATS.

The investigations follow a recent inspection at Changi Airport, during which MOM found Employment Pass (EP) holders performing baggage handling duties.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the salaries and occupations declared to MOM for these EP holders were false.

Other work pass holders were also found carrying out baggage handling work that differed from their declared occupations.

MOM said it has directed SATS to strengthen its oversight of its contractors, including verifying that foreign workers are deployed in accordance with their work passes and rectifying any compliance deficiencies.

The ministry has also issued an advisory to other companies involved in SATS' operations, reminding them of their obligations to comply with the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and applicable work pass requirements.

Investigations are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken if breaches of the Act are established, MOM said.

“MOM will continue to conduct checks to ensure compliance with work pass requirements,” it added.

Under the Act, those found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Employers who illegally deploy foreign workers may face financial penalties of up to S$10,000 and could also be barred from hiring work pass holders.

Members of the public who are aware of suspected work pass infringements can report them through MOM's Report an Infringement eService.